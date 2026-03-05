Adani Group to Power World Engineering Day 2026; Khavda Project Becomes Global Benchmark

The Adani Group has been recognized as an official partner for the World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development 2026, an initiative supported by UNESCO and led by the World Federation of Engineering Organizations (WFEO). This collaboration emphasizes an inaugural selection for an Indian entity by WFEO, spotlighting the vital contributions of engineers on a global scale.

Central to this partnership is the Khavda renewable energy project in Gujarat, which is being developed by Adani Green Energy Limited and partners. Touted as the world's largest renewable energy plant under construction, Khavda is set on 538 square kilometers of barren land in the Kutch region. Once completed, its capacity is projected to reach 30 GW by 2029, embodying the energy transition narrative of India.

Executive Director Sagar Adani underscores the project's significance by stating, "We are demonstrating that clean energy can be large-scale yet affordable." The 2026 event is themed "Smart engineering for a sustainable future through innovation and digitalisation." The Adani Group's initiatives in renewable energy and digital infrastructure serve as a testament to this vision, demonstrating tangible advancements towards integrated sustainable development.