Maharashtra's Digital Drive: Streamlining E-Services

Maharashtra IT Minister Ashish Shelar has directed the IT department to develop a policy framework for efficient government digital service delivery via Maha e-Seva and Aadhaar centres, given growing demand. The focus is on timely service delivery and addressing operators' issues while ensuring service continuity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-03-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 18:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Information Technology Minister, Ashish Shelar, has set a deadline for his department to create a comprehensive policy to streamline the delivery of digital government services. This directive comes as demand for e-services and Aadhaar-related services rises across the state.

At a meeting held at Mantralaya, Minister Shelar emphasized that citizens should access e-services without hurdles, ensuring the continued viability of Aadhaar centre operators' businesses. A framework should be completed within a month to facilitate the efficient operation of these service centres.

Additionally, the minister called for collaboration with agencies like MahaOnline and MahaIT to expedite financial dealings, such as releasing pending commissions and refunding deposits to operators. There's also a push for a study group to analyze operational costs at these service centres.

(With inputs from agencies.)

