VA TECH WABAG Secures Major Order for Water Treatment Plant Upgrade in Chennai

VA TECH WABAG announced on Thursday that it has secured a significant order from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board. The order involves refurbishing a 45 million litre per day tertiary treatment reverse osmosis plant at Kodungaiyur, Chennai.

The project, awarded under a public-private partnership mode, includes the refurbishment, financing, operation, maintenance, and transfer of the facility. Originally developed in 2019, the plant's purpose is to treat wastewater, supplying high-quality output to industries across Chennai's Manali–Ennore and Manali–Minjur corridors.

Under the contract, WABAG aims to restore the plant's full treatment capacity within 18 months, bolstering Chennai's industrial water supply infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)