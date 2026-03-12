Left Menu

VA TECH WABAG Secures Major Order for Water Treatment Plant Upgrade in Chennai

VA TECH WABAG has obtained an order to refurbish and upgrade a 45 million litres per day tertiary treatment reverse osmosis plant in Chennai. The order comes from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board and involves a PPP mode project to restore the facility's capacity over 18 months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-03-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 19:09 IST
VA TECH WABAG Secures Major Order for Water Treatment Plant Upgrade in Chennai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

VA TECH WABAG announced on Thursday that it has secured a significant order from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board. The order involves refurbishing a 45 million litre per day tertiary treatment reverse osmosis plant at Kodungaiyur, Chennai.

The project, awarded under a public-private partnership mode, includes the refurbishment, financing, operation, maintenance, and transfer of the facility. Originally developed in 2019, the plant's purpose is to treat wastewater, supplying high-quality output to industries across Chennai's Manali–Ennore and Manali–Minjur corridors.

Under the contract, WABAG aims to restore the plant's full treatment capacity within 18 months, bolstering Chennai's industrial water supply infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026