European Blue-Chip Earnings Decline: A Struggle Amid Trade Turbulence

European blue-chip companies are experiencing their worst earnings season in two years, with Q4 2025 earnings expected to shrink by 0.5%. Previous predictions were more optimistic, forecasting 11.1% growth before global trade disruptions. Comparatively, S&P 500 companies anticipate a 14.1% earnings increase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 20:22 IST
European blue-chip companies are grappling with their most challenging earnings season in the past two years. Latest data from LSEG I/B/E/S reveals that fourth-quarter 2025 earnings are predicted to decrease by 0.5% year-on-year. This decline comes despite earlier forecasts predicting a more significant contraction.

The sector, meanwhile, has shown resilience against more pessimistic forecasts from January, which suggested a drop of 4% year-on-year. Revenue projections have improved slightly, now anticipating a 3.6% downturn compared to the previous week's 4.2% estimate.

These adjustments reflect the broader economic turbulence faced by European corporations during 2025, influenced by unstable U.S. trade policies. The contrast is evident when compared to U.S. counterparts, where S&P 500 firms are expected to report a 14.1% increase in earnings, according to a separate LSEG report released on Friday.

