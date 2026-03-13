India's Research Stagnation: A Call to Revitalize Innovation and IP Development
India's limited work on intellectual property rights and stagnant research is concerning. A DRDO official highlighted the need for industry and academia to improve their contributions. Despite ISRO's achievements, recent failures emphasize the need for collaboration and quality improvement in research and technology.
- Country:
- India
India's research sector faces stagnation, raising concerns about its limited intellectual property rights and innovation output. A top Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) official has called for greater industry and academic efforts to advance the nation's research capabilities.
Dr. Makarand G Joshi, DRDO's Director of Research and Development Establishment (Engineers), emphasized the need for improved design and process development technologies. Speaking at an international conference, he highlighted that India's research investments as a percentage of GDP have declined over the years, impeding progress.
Meanwhile, ISRO has faced setbacks with recent PSLV launches. Director Nilesh Desai pointed to quality issues in materials as a contributing factor. Despite these challenges, both industry and academia are urged to collaborate more effectively to ensure India's scientific and technological advancements continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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