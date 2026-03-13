India's Research Stagnation: A Call to Revitalize Innovation and IP Development

India's research sector faces stagnation, raising concerns about its limited intellectual property rights and innovation output. A top Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) official has called for greater industry and academic efforts to advance the nation's research capabilities.

Dr. Makarand G Joshi, DRDO's Director of Research and Development Establishment (Engineers), emphasized the need for improved design and process development technologies. Speaking at an international conference, he highlighted that India's research investments as a percentage of GDP have declined over the years, impeding progress.

Meanwhile, ISRO has faced setbacks with recent PSLV launches. Director Nilesh Desai pointed to quality issues in materials as a contributing factor. Despite these challenges, both industry and academia are urged to collaborate more effectively to ensure India's scientific and technological advancements continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)