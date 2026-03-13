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India's Research Stagnation: A Call to Revitalize Innovation and IP Development

India's limited work on intellectual property rights and stagnant research is concerning. A DRDO official highlighted the need for industry and academia to improve their contributions. Despite ISRO's achievements, recent failures emphasize the need for collaboration and quality improvement in research and technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 13-03-2026 15:56 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 15:56 IST
India's Research Stagnation: A Call to Revitalize Innovation and IP Development
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India's research sector faces stagnation, raising concerns about its limited intellectual property rights and innovation output. A top Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) official has called for greater industry and academic efforts to advance the nation's research capabilities.

Dr. Makarand G Joshi, DRDO's Director of Research and Development Establishment (Engineers), emphasized the need for improved design and process development technologies. Speaking at an international conference, he highlighted that India's research investments as a percentage of GDP have declined over the years, impeding progress.

Meanwhile, ISRO has faced setbacks with recent PSLV launches. Director Nilesh Desai pointed to quality issues in materials as a contributing factor. Despite these challenges, both industry and academia are urged to collaborate more effectively to ensure India's scientific and technological advancements continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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