Mastercard and MakeMyTrip Launch AI-Powered 'Lifestyle Navigator'
Mastercard and MakeMyTrip have partnered to launch 'Lifestyle Navigator', an AI-powered platform that personalizes travel planning. Integrating MakeMyTrip's marketplace and Mastercard's AI technology, the service offers tailored travel recommendations and benefits, enhancing user experience through curated insights into global destinations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 19:53 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 19:53 IST
- Country:
- India
On Monday, Mastercard announced the debut of 'Lifestyle Navigator', an innovative AI-driven travel and lifestyle concierge developed in collaboration with the online travel platform MakeMyTrip.
This platform aims to offer highly personalized travel discovery and planning experiences by combining MakeMyTrip's travel ecosystem with Mastercard's artificial intelligence capabilities.
According to Mastercard's Gautam Aggarwal, the platform's integration of global offers with MakeMyTrip's travel expertise underscores a practical use of AI, creating a smarter travel ecosystem in India.