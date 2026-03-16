Mastercard and MakeMyTrip Launch AI-Powered 'Lifestyle Navigator'

On Monday, Mastercard announced the debut of 'Lifestyle Navigator', an innovative AI-driven travel and lifestyle concierge developed in collaboration with the online travel platform MakeMyTrip.

This platform aims to offer highly personalized travel discovery and planning experiences by combining MakeMyTrip's travel ecosystem with Mastercard's artificial intelligence capabilities.

According to Mastercard's Gautam Aggarwal, the platform's integration of global offers with MakeMyTrip's travel expertise underscores a practical use of AI, creating a smarter travel ecosystem in India.