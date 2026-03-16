Legal Battle over SNDP Yogam's Leadership Intensifies

In a significant legal development, former SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan and his son Thushar Vellappally have filed appeals against a Kerala High Court ruling. The court had disqualified the entire Board of Directors of the SNDP Yogam over alleged violations of statutory requirements under the Companies Act.

Justice T R Ravi passed the initial ruling following a series of petitions pointing to irregularities within the organization, including one from the late Professor M K Sanoo. The petitioners argue that the judgment is marred by jurisdictional errors and a flawed interpretation of statutory provisions. They contend that returns were correctly filed but locked in litigation-related custody till 2019.

The court's decision resulted in significant changes to the management structure of the SNDP, a socio-cultural entity representing Kerala's Ezhava community. The appellants assert that the directive to appoint new directors was beyond the Court's writ jurisdiction, arguing the disqualification issues fall under the National Company Law Tribunal's domain.

(With inputs from agencies.)