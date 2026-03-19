Micron's High-Stakes Expansion: Investor Jitters Amid Record Profits

Micron Technology Inc. saw its shares dip about 5% on Thursday, following the announcement of an ambitious capital spending expansion plan aimed at addressing the surging demand in cutting-edge memory chips.

Fueled by the escalating investment in AI projects by U.S. technology leaders, demand has outpaced supply, resulting in Micron achieving a record-breaking quarterly profit. Despite this, planned spending increases—including a $5 billion hike in fiscal 2026 and additional spending through 2027—have rattled investor confidence.

A significant portion of this investment is directed towards its Taiwan operations and U.S. fabrication projects. Yet, Micron's leadership remains optimistic, suggesting the current memory shortage will eventually even out. Micron, which significantly influences the high-bandwidth memory market alongside Samsung and SK Hynix, anticipates consistent growth as AI integrates further into global technologies.