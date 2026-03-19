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Israeli Energy Infrastructure Faces Iranian Missile Threats

After an Iranian missile barrage, Israel's northern electricity grid suffered damage. Energy Minister Eli Cohen confirmed restoration efforts are underway. Media reported black smoke at Haifa's oil refinery, possibly hit by an Iranian cluster munition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 19-03-2026 21:33 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 21:33 IST
Israeli Energy Infrastructure Faces Iranian Missile Threats
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  • United Arab Emirates

In the wake of the latest Iranian missile barrage, Israel's northern electricity grid has sustained damage, according to Energy Minister Eli Cohen. Efforts are actively underway to restore power to affected areas, he confirmed.

Israeli media outlets have revealed images depicting black smoke billowing from the oil refinery located in Haifa. This adds another layer of complexity to the situation, as the refinery serves as a crucial piece of infrastructure in the region.

Preliminary reports suggest that a segment of an Iranian cluster munition may have struck the refinery, adding to the already volatile situation. Restorative measures are being prioritized to ensure minimal disruption to Israel's energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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