Israeli Energy Infrastructure Faces Iranian Missile Threats
After an Iranian missile barrage, Israel's northern electricity grid suffered damage. Energy Minister Eli Cohen confirmed restoration efforts are underway. Media reported black smoke at Haifa's oil refinery, possibly hit by an Iranian cluster munition.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In the wake of the latest Iranian missile barrage, Israel's northern electricity grid has sustained damage, according to Energy Minister Eli Cohen. Efforts are actively underway to restore power to affected areas, he confirmed.
Israeli media outlets have revealed images depicting black smoke billowing from the oil refinery located in Haifa. This adds another layer of complexity to the situation, as the refinery serves as a crucial piece of infrastructure in the region.
Preliminary reports suggest that a segment of an Iranian cluster munition may have struck the refinery, adding to the already volatile situation. Restorative measures are being prioritized to ensure minimal disruption to Israel's energy sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israeli
- Energy
- Minister
- Eli Cohen
- missile
- damage
- electricity
- restoration
- oil refinery
- Haifa
ALSO READ
Netanyahu Declares Iran's Nuclear and Missile Capabilities Neutralized
Tensions Escalate: Saudi-Iran Diplomatic Rift Intensifies Amid Missile Strikes
Portugal to Safeguard Against Potential Electricity Price Surge Amid Global Tensions
Iranian Missile Attack on Haifa's Oil Refineries Causes Minor Damage
Iran has no ability to enrich uranium and has also no ability to produce ballistic missiles: Netanyahu.