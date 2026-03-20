Pinterest CEO Advocates Social Media Ban for Teens Under 16

Pinterest CEO Bill Ready has urged world leaders to implement a ban on social media for individuals under the age of 16. This statement, shared via LinkedIn, comes amidst a Los Angeles trial scrutinizing youth social media use, with companies like Google and Meta facing allegations of exacerbating a mental health crisis among youth.

In his plea, Ready emphasized the need for a universal standard prohibiting social media for teenagers under 16, coupled with robust enforcement and operational accountability for mobile operating systems and the applications they host. He highlighted Australia's existing ban as an example to follow.

This stance marks a divergence from the position of many leading figures in the technology sector, who are currently under scrutiny from regulators, courts, and lawmakers to alter their approach to child and teen engagement on their platforms due to its impact on mental health.

(With inputs from agencies.)