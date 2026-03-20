Thompson's Three-Game Ban Shock: Water Bottle Incident Sparks Controversy
Preston's Jordan Thompson has received a three-game suspension after he kicked a water bottle, hitting a fan during a Championship league match. The incident wasn't seen live but was later captured on video. The FA deemed his actions as violent conduct, despite Thompson's denial of the charge.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Preston North End's Jordan Thompson has been handed a three-game suspension following an incident during a recent match against Norwich in England's Championship league. The Northern Ireland international midfielder was captured on video kicking a water bottle into the stands, striking a spectator.
The incident occurred after Thompson was substituted in the 65th minute of the 2-0 defeat. Despite not being seen by match officials at the time, video footage led the Football Association to charge him with violent conduct.
The 29-year-old has denied the allegations from the FA. A disciplinary hearing upheld the charge, resulting in the standard suspension. Fortunately, the fan in question did not suffer any injuries from the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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