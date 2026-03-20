Thompson's Three-Game Ban Shock: Water Bottle Incident Sparks Controversy

Preston North End's Jordan Thompson has been handed a three-game suspension following an incident during a recent match against Norwich in England's Championship league. The Northern Ireland international midfielder was captured on video kicking a water bottle into the stands, striking a spectator.

The incident occurred after Thompson was substituted in the 65th minute of the 2-0 defeat. Despite not being seen by match officials at the time, video footage led the Football Association to charge him with violent conduct.

The 29-year-old has denied the allegations from the FA. A disciplinary hearing upheld the charge, resulting in the standard suspension. Fortunately, the fan in question did not suffer any injuries from the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)