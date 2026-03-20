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Thompson's Three-Game Ban Shock: Water Bottle Incident Sparks Controversy

Preston's Jordan Thompson has received a three-game suspension after he kicked a water bottle, hitting a fan during a Championship league match. The incident wasn't seen live but was later captured on video. The FA deemed his actions as violent conduct, despite Thompson's denial of the charge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 20-03-2026 23:11 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 23:11 IST
Thompson's Three-Game Ban Shock: Water Bottle Incident Sparks Controversy
Thompson
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Preston North End's Jordan Thompson has been handed a three-game suspension following an incident during a recent match against Norwich in England's Championship league. The Northern Ireland international midfielder was captured on video kicking a water bottle into the stands, striking a spectator.

The incident occurred after Thompson was substituted in the 65th minute of the 2-0 defeat. Despite not being seen by match officials at the time, video footage led the Football Association to charge him with violent conduct.

The 29-year-old has denied the allegations from the FA. A disciplinary hearing upheld the charge, resulting in the standard suspension. Fortunately, the fan in question did not suffer any injuries from the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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