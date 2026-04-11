Uttar Pradesh: Aiming to be India's Deep-Tech Capital

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an ambitious plan to position the state as the nation's 'deep-tech capital', emphasizing initiatives across several high-tech sectors.

Speaking at a high-level meeting, Adityanath highlighted the need for growth in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, drones, green hydrogen, cybersecurity, and med-tech.

With a proposed 'UP Deep-Tech Hub' in Noida, the focus is on creating a platform for startups and promoting research between institutions like IIT-Kanpur and industrial sectors, advancing the state's tech capabilities on a global scale.