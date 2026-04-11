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Uttar Pradesh: Aiming to be India's Deep-Tech Capital

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has outlined a strategy to establish the state as India's 'deep-tech capital' with initiatives in AI, drones, and med-tech. A 'UP Deep-Tech Hub' in Noida aims to boost start-ups and industry collaboration, leveraging IIT-Kanpur's research and Noida's deployment capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 11-04-2026 00:08 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 00:08 IST
Uttar Pradesh: Aiming to be India's Deep-Tech Capital
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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an ambitious plan to position the state as the nation's 'deep-tech capital', emphasizing initiatives across several high-tech sectors.

Speaking at a high-level meeting, Adityanath highlighted the need for growth in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, drones, green hydrogen, cybersecurity, and med-tech.

With a proposed 'UP Deep-Tech Hub' in Noida, the focus is on creating a platform for startups and promoting research between institutions like IIT-Kanpur and industrial sectors, advancing the state's tech capabilities on a global scale.

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