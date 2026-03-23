Starlink's Next Frontier: A Million Satellites and the End of the Night Sky?

In an ambitious move, SpaceX has proposed launching one million Starlink satellites, transforming them into orbital data centers for AI. Critics warn this development could obliterate the night sky, as satellites might outshine stars globally.

Concerns extend beyond mere aesthetics. These new satellites, meant to operate at higher orbits, could intensify atmospheric pollution and collision risks, according to astronomers. The implications could change the night sky forever, drawing widespread criticism from the scientific community.

Despite these warnings, the FCC has greenlighted SpaceX's filing. Observers argue this could mark a critical juncture for orbital governance, as the impact of such a vast satellite network remains uncertain and potentially poses global environmental risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)