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Starlink's Next Frontier: A Million Satellites and the End of the Night Sky?

SpaceX plans to launch one million satellites as orbital data centers, threatening to outnumber stars visible in the night sky. This raises concerns about atmospheric pollution, collision risks, and technological challenges. Astronomers and advocates express alarm over the potential destruction of the night sky and finite orbital space.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 23-03-2026 10:55 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 10:55 IST
Starlink's Next Frontier: A Million Satellites and the End of the Night Sky?
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In an ambitious move, SpaceX has proposed launching one million Starlink satellites, transforming them into orbital data centers for AI. Critics warn this development could obliterate the night sky, as satellites might outshine stars globally.

Concerns extend beyond mere aesthetics. These new satellites, meant to operate at higher orbits, could intensify atmospheric pollution and collision risks, according to astronomers. The implications could change the night sky forever, drawing widespread criticism from the scientific community.

Despite these warnings, the FCC has greenlighted SpaceX's filing. Observers argue this could mark a critical juncture for orbital governance, as the impact of such a vast satellite network remains uncertain and potentially poses global environmental risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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