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Apple Maps Expands with Paid Ads, Entering Advertising Arena

Apple is set to introduce paid advertisements on its Maps service in the U.S. and Canada, challenging Alphabet's Google in local advertising. This move aligns Apple closer to rivals in the ad business while maintaining data privacy standards. The advertising feature will display on top of organic search results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 20:34 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 20:34 IST
Apple Maps Expands with Paid Ads, Entering Advertising Arena

In a bold move, Apple revealed plans to integrate paid advertisements into its Maps service across the U.S. and Canada, challenging the domain long dominated by Google's advertising model. This initiative marks Apple's foray into local advertising while emphasizing its commitment to user privacy.

The new advertising feature will display paid results on top of existing organic search findings. Businesses will be afforded the opportunity to claim their physical locations through revamped business tools that Apple promises to update soon. The company has yet to disclose projected revenue from this venture or metrics related to its 2.5 billion devices' user engagement with Maps.

Apple is resolute in maintaining its privacy controls, ensuring user location data and ad interactions remain unlinked to Apple IDs, asserting that personal data remains unsaved and unshared. This shift emerges amid regulatory pressures on Apple's revenue-share ventures and follows critiques of Apple's restrictive data policies against rivals like Meta.

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