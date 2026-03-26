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Red Hat and Google Cloud Strengthen Alliance for Cloud Innovation

Red Hat and Google Cloud have expanded their collaboration to offer Red Hat OpenShift through Google Cloud console, enhancing application modernization and cloud migrations. The partnership provides native integrations, streamlined onboarding, and unified billing, promoting seamless hybrid management, scalability, and modernization of virtualized and containerized workloads.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 18:03 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 18:03 IST
Red Hat and Google Cloud Strengthen Alliance for Cloud Innovation
  • Country:
  • India

Red Hat and Google Cloud have announced an expanded collaboration aimed at accelerating application modernization and cloud migrations. With Red Hat OpenShift now available through the Google Cloud console, the partnership offers smoother onboarding, native service integrations, and unified billing processes.

Key advantages for organizations include streamlined transitions to new cloud environments and access to Google-native integrations. This collaborative effort allows for a consistent hybrid management approach across on-premises, cloud, and edge settings, enhancing scalability and operational efficiency.

Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization also introduces tools for simplified migration and modernization of legacy systems, ensuring efficient performance and a cohesive application platform. With strengthened infrastructure resources, organizations can better support modern workloads while strategically navigating cloud transformations.

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