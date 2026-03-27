China's Supersonic Fighter Drones: A New Threat Over the Taiwan Strait
China has stationed converted J-6 fighter jets as attack drones near the Taiwan Strait, enhancing its military capabilities. These drones, reported by the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies, are part of a broader strategy to overwhelm Taiwan’s defenses. Experts view this as a distinct form of asymmetric warfare.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 10:39 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 10:39 IST
According to the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies, China has deployed old J-6 fighters transformed into attack drones at airbases near the Taiwan Strait.
The drones are intended to overwhelm Taiwan's air defenses in the early stages of an attack, likened more to cruise missiles than traditional UAVs.
This development underscores a growing aerial threat, with China investing heavily in military drone technology as part of its strategy to potentially regain control over Taiwan.
(With inputs from agencies.)