Iran and US Set to Convene in Pakistan for Diplomatic Talks
Germany’s foreign minister has revealed that the U.S. and Iran have engaged in indirect negotiations. Representatives from both countries are preparing for direct meetings, which are expected to take place soon in Pakistan.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 27-03-2026 12:14 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 12:14 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Germany's foreign minister announced on Friday that the United States and Iran have been involved in indirect talks. Representatives from both nations are likely to meet soon in Pakistan, according to the minister.
Johann Wadephul, Germany's foreign minister, disclosed the development during an interview with Deutschlandfunk radio, noting that preparations for a direct meeting have already been made.
This move signals a significant step in diplomatic relations between the U.S. and Iran, as both sides aim to address pressing issues in a face-to-face setting.
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