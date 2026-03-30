Countdown to Artemis: NASA's Final Preparations for Historic Moon Mission

Nearing the end of their training phase, the astronauts selected for NASA's Artemis II mission have landed in Florida, signaling the beginning of their last preparations. This mission stands as a significant milestone, marking the first crewed expedition to the Moon in more than half a century.

The team consists of NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen. They made a remarkable entrance at the Kennedy Space Center, having flown in from Houston, Texas, aboard Northrop T-38 jets.

As the countdown proceeds, the astronauts prepare for a tentative launch on April 1. They are set to embark on this historic journey aboard NASA's impressive Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, aiming to renew lunar exploration efforts.