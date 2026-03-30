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AGIBOT Surpasses Milestone with 10,000th Humanoid Robot Deployment

AGIBOT, specializing in embodied intelligence, announced the rollout of its 10,000th humanoid robot, marking a milestone in scalable commercial deployment. Initially taking years to reach smaller production figures, the company showcased rapid production acceleration, highlighting its maturing supply chain and manufacturing breakthroughs. AGIBOT's robots see widespread usage, unveiling significant global demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:42 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:42 IST
AGIBOT Surpasses Milestone with 10,000th Humanoid Robot Deployment
  • Country:
  • China

AGIBOT, a pioneer in robotics and embodied intelligence, has unveiled its 10,000th humanoid robot, signifying a crucial milestone in the industry. This achievement not only highlights a sharp increase in production but indicates a shift towards scalable, real-world applications of robotic technology.

Chief Technology Officer Peng Zhihui stated, 'Reaching 10,000 units is more than just a figure—it's a testament to our ability to meet large-scale commercial needs through advanced supply chain and manufacturing standardization.' AGIBOT's journey from 1,000 to 10,000 units showcases an exponential acceleration, signaling a broader industrial transition.

Globally, AGIBOT's humanoid robots are now integrated into various sectors such as logistics, retail, and hospitality. With strong international demand, AGIBOT has expanded its footprint across Europe, North America, Asia, and the Middle East, marking a significant move from pilot projects to sustained deployments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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