AGIBOT Surpasses Milestone with 10,000th Humanoid Robot Deployment

AGIBOT, a pioneer in robotics and embodied intelligence, has unveiled its 10,000th humanoid robot, signifying a crucial milestone in the industry. This achievement not only highlights a sharp increase in production but indicates a shift towards scalable, real-world applications of robotic technology.

Chief Technology Officer Peng Zhihui stated, 'Reaching 10,000 units is more than just a figure—it's a testament to our ability to meet large-scale commercial needs through advanced supply chain and manufacturing standardization.' AGIBOT's journey from 1,000 to 10,000 units showcases an exponential acceleration, signaling a broader industrial transition.

Globally, AGIBOT's humanoid robots are now integrated into various sectors such as logistics, retail, and hospitality. With strong international demand, AGIBOT has expanded its footprint across Europe, North America, Asia, and the Middle East, marking a significant move from pilot projects to sustained deployments.

(With inputs from agencies.)