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Fullife Healthcare Secures Rs 300 Crore in Series D, Poised for Global Expansion

Fullife Healthcare, a consumer health and wellness firm, raised Rs 300 crore in Series D funding led by Elev8 Venture Partners. The funds will accelerate growth for brands like Fast&Up and Chicnutrix, focusing on expansion in international markets, including the UK and the US, and enhancing manufacturing capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 16:26 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 16:26 IST
Fullife Healthcare Secures Rs 300 Crore in Series D, Poised for Global Expansion
  • Country:
  • India

Fullife Healthcare, a leading consumer health and wellness firm, announced on Wednesday that it has successfully raised Rs 300 crore in a Series D funding round. The investment round was led by Elev8 Venture Partners, marking its first venture into the direct-to-consumer market.

The newly acquired capital is set to accelerate the growth of Fullife's prominent brands, including Fast&Up, Chicnutrix, and NightOut. These brands collectively offer over 100 SKUs across various health and wellness categories such as hydration, metabolic health, sports nutrition, and beauty wellness.

Currently operating in over 40 countries, Fullife Healthcare aims to enhance its presence in key international markets like the UK, the GCC region, and the US. CEO Varun Khanna highlighted that the partnership with Elev8 will bolster their brand strength, expand product offerings, and scale up manufacturing, positioning Fullife as a global FMHG leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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