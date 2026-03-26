Recruiterflow: Revolutionizing Recruiting with AI and Global Expansion

Recruiterflow, headquartered in Bengaluru, is making waves globally by providing innovative recruiting software for staffing agencies. The company has achieved a remarkable INR 50 crore in annual revenue without external funding, showcasing a strategic focus on product innovation and efficiency.

Built in India, Recruiterflow is carving a niche in a traditionally venture-funded space by prioritizing customer-funded growth. This approach has allowed them to maintain profitability while delivering enterprise-grade software with AI-driven functionalities that future-proof recruiting efforts worldwide.

With plans to expand its workforce and deepen AI capabilities, Recruiterflow is poised to strengthen its international footprint and market presence, particularly in the United States and the United Kingdom, steering towards sustainable growth in a competitive SaaS industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)