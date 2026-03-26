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Noah Holdings Unveils 2025 Financial Triumph: AI Integration and Global Expansion Keys to Success

Noah Holdings Limited reports a profitable 2025 with AI-driven operational enhancements and robust global expansion. Despite flat revenues at RMB 2.6 billion, operational income soared by 22.5%. Overseas growth thrives, with strategic platform developments and AI boosting efficiency without headcount increases. Noah distributed RMB 67 billion of investment in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 26-03-2026 11:43 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 11:43 IST
Noah Holdings Unveils 2025 Financial Triumph: AI Integration and Global Expansion Keys to Success
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Noah Holdings Limited, a prominent wealth management service provider, released its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025, boasting a remarkable 87.3% increase in income from operations. This surge is attributed to an optimized cost structure and a strategic revenue shift toward investment-related services.

In 2025, the company's overseas expansion maintained strong momentum, with assets under management reaching US$6.1 billion, accounting for 30% of total AUM. Noah Holdings distributed investment products worth RMB 67 billion, bolstered by its global platforms: ARK Wealth Management, Olive Asset Management, and Glory Family Heritage.

AI integration played a pivotal role, enhancing operational efficiency while allowing the company to maintain service quality without expanding its workforce. Noah's ongoing transformation into a comprehensive global platform aligns with its strategic goals, promoting development and stability in a dynamic financial landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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