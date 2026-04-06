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Numeros Motors Accelerates Growth with New CEO Arun Srivastava

Numeros Motors, an EV manufacturer based in Bengaluru, has appointed Arun Srivastava as its new CEO. He succeeds Shreyas Shibulal who remains on the Board. Srivastava will lead operations, strategic initiatives, and expansion efforts, utilizing over 20 years of experience in the automobile sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2026 17:41 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 17:41 IST
Numeros Motors Accelerates Growth with New CEO Arun Srivastava
Numeros Motors
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle maker, Numeros Motors, announced the appointment of Arun Srivastava as Chief Executive Officer, effective April 2. This strategic move aligns with the company's expansion objectives.

Arun Srivastava, who succeeds Shreyas Shibulal, will focus on overseeing operations, strategic initiatives, and future product rollouts. Shibulal continues as a Member of the Board, collaborating with Srivastava on strategic undertakings.

Srivastava brings a wealth of experience, having previously held leadership roles at Greaves Group. His mandate includes accelerating growth and making Numeros Motors' electric two-wheelers widely accessible to consumers.

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