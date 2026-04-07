Amazon and USPS: A Renewed Partnership in Package Delivery

Amazon.com announced on Monday that it has signed a new agreement with the U.S. Postal Service concerning the delivery of packages. According to sources, the deal ensures that Amazon, USPS's largest customer, retains around 80% of its existing delivery volume with the postal agency, equating to over 1 billion packages annually.

This new agreement alleviates tensions, as Amazon's earlier plans to build its own national delivery network posed a significant threat to the financially burdened USPS, aiming to potentially cut Amazon's USPS business by two-thirds. With an operational budget of roughly $80 billion, USPS counts on the $6 billion annual revenue from Amazon as a crucial source.

While Amazon had been critical of USPS's intentions to auction off access to its last-mile delivery network, the agreement reflects a mutual decision to sustain their enduring partnership. The Postal Service, meanwhile, has yet to comment on the recent developments.