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Amazon and USPS: A Renewed Partnership in Package Delivery

Amazon and the U.S. Postal Service have reached a new agreement to ensure continued package deliveries, securing about 80% of Amazon's current delivery volume with USPS. This deal alleviates the USPS's economic concerns, stemming from Amazon's previous plan to establish an independent national delivery network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 00:59 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 00:59 IST
Amazon and USPS: A Renewed Partnership in Package Delivery
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Amazon.com announced on Monday that it has signed a new agreement with the U.S. Postal Service concerning the delivery of packages. According to sources, the deal ensures that Amazon, USPS's largest customer, retains around 80% of its existing delivery volume with the postal agency, equating to over 1 billion packages annually.

This new agreement alleviates tensions, as Amazon's earlier plans to build its own national delivery network posed a significant threat to the financially burdened USPS, aiming to potentially cut Amazon's USPS business by two-thirds. With an operational budget of roughly $80 billion, USPS counts on the $6 billion annual revenue from Amazon as a crucial source.

While Amazon had been critical of USPS's intentions to auction off access to its last-mile delivery network, the agreement reflects a mutual decision to sustain their enduring partnership. The Postal Service, meanwhile, has yet to comment on the recent developments.

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