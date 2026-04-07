AI, Analytics, and the Future of Business: Insights from a Leading Conclave
The Business Analytics Conclave 2.0 at Manipal University Jaipur gathered experts and students to explore trends in AI and data analytics. Through keynote addresses, panel discussions, and Q&A sessions, the event bridged academia and industry, offering insights and networking opportunities crucial for the future of data-driven business strategies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 07-04-2026 17:09 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 17:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Manipal University Jaipur, in collaboration with The Times of India, organized the Business Analytics Conclave 2.0 at its campus. The event, themed around AI and data analytics, brought together academia and industry to discuss emerging trends.
Speakers from top organizations shared insights on AI, digital transformation, and data-driven strategies, addressing the skills needed for success in the analytics field. Highlights included keynote addresses and engaging panel discussions.
Students gained practical exposure and networked with industry professionals, enriching their understanding of analytics and preparing for future industry challenges.