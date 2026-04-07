AI, Analytics, and the Future of Business: Insights from a Leading Conclave

Manipal University Jaipur, in collaboration with The Times of India, organized the Business Analytics Conclave 2.0 at its campus. The event, themed around AI and data analytics, brought together academia and industry to discuss emerging trends.

Speakers from top organizations shared insights on AI, digital transformation, and data-driven strategies, addressing the skills needed for success in the analytics field. Highlights included keynote addresses and engaging panel discussions.

Students gained practical exposure and networked with industry professionals, enriching their understanding of analytics and preparing for future industry challenges.