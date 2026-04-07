Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Critiques Election Manipulation and Women's Reservation Basis

Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party leader, criticized alleged electoral manipulation by the BJP in West Bengal, predicting Mamata Banerjee's victory. He questioned the outdated 2011 census basis for women's reservation quotas, urging for updated data to reflect current demographics, and criticized the Election Commission for voter name deletions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 07-04-2026 23:59 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 23:59 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Critiques Election Manipulation and Women's Reservation Basis
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav expressed confidence that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would triumph in the forthcoming elections. Yadav alleged that the BJP was attempting to manipulate the electoral process but indicated that the voters would stand by Banerjee.

Yadav raised concerns regarding the basis of the proposed women's reservation in Parliament. He criticized the government's reliance on the 2011 census data for determining quotas, highlighting that the population has grown since then and current demographics should be considered for fair representation.

Additionally, Yadav targeted the Election Commission, accusing it of not fulfilling its duty to ensure proper voter inclusion. He accused the commission of focusing on deleting voters' names instead of adding them ahead of the crucial elections.

TRENDING

1
DRI Cracks Gold Smuggling Ring at Bengaluru Airport

DRI Cracks Gold Smuggling Ring at Bengaluru Airport

 India
2
Tensions Escalate: Trump and Iran on Brink of Conflict Over Hormuz

Tensions Escalate: Trump and Iran on Brink of Conflict Over Hormuz

 Global
3
Cracking Down on Crime: UP Police Nab Interstate Oxytocin Smuggling Gang

Cracking Down on Crime: UP Police Nab Interstate Oxytocin Smuggling Gang

 India
4
Security Breach at Delhi Assembly: Man Behind SUV Intrusion Sent to Police Custody

Security Breach at Delhi Assembly: Man Behind SUV Intrusion Sent to Police C...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why some small businesses win with AI while others fall behind

Firms risk ‘automation trap’ without human-centered AI strategy

Urban sustainability gains momentum with AI-driven policy interventions

Deep learning and AI unlock new era of solar energy forecasting and performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026