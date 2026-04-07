Akhilesh Yadav Critiques Election Manipulation and Women's Reservation Basis
Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party leader, criticized alleged electoral manipulation by the BJP in West Bengal, predicting Mamata Banerjee's victory. He questioned the outdated 2011 census basis for women's reservation quotas, urging for updated data to reflect current demographics, and criticized the Election Commission for voter name deletions.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav expressed confidence that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would triumph in the forthcoming elections. Yadav alleged that the BJP was attempting to manipulate the electoral process but indicated that the voters would stand by Banerjee.
Yadav raised concerns regarding the basis of the proposed women's reservation in Parliament. He criticized the government's reliance on the 2011 census data for determining quotas, highlighting that the population has grown since then and current demographics should be considered for fair representation.
Additionally, Yadav targeted the Election Commission, accusing it of not fulfilling its duty to ensure proper voter inclusion. He accused the commission of focusing on deleting voters' names instead of adding them ahead of the crucial elections.
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