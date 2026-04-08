Germany's latest military service legislation has stirred conversations across the nation. The law mandates men aged 17 to 45 to secure Bundeswehr approval for overseas trips exceeding three months. However, the defense ministry confirmed that this requirement wouldn't impede young men from traveling abroad without initial authorization.

This legislative measure, enacted to reinforce Bundeswehr numbers and fulfill NATO objectives, primarily applies if military enlistment transitions from a voluntary to obligatory status. The policy has largely gone unnoticed until recent days, with concerns surfacing last Friday.

The strategic intent is to reduce Germany's defense reliance on the United States and bolster capabilities amid escalating tensions with Russia, prompting a European call to solidify military defenses. While 18-year-old men undergo a voluntary service screening, women, though contacted, aren't obligated to respond.