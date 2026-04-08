Maersk Navigates Uncertain Waters as U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Opens Strait of Hormuz

The Danish shipping conglomerate Maersk announced on Wednesday that a U.S.-Iran ceasefire might create transit possibilities for vessels in the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz. However, the company noted that full maritime certainty remains elusive.

The conflict initially erupted with U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran in February, leading to retaliatory Iranian actions throughout the region and the temporary shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz. These developments have severely disrupted Gulf shipping operations and global supply chains.

In a statement to Reuters, Maersk indicated that any decision to transit the Strait would depend on ongoing risk assessments, careful monitoring of the security situation, and authoritative guidance. Maersk remains cautious, with no immediate changes planned for specific services.

(With inputs from agencies.)