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Global Response: The Wave of Social Media Bans for Minors

In December, Australia became the first country to ban social media for children under 16, citing health and safety concerns. Other countries, including Austria, Brazil, and the UK, are implementing or considering similar restrictions. These measures aim to regulate minors' access to protect their well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 15:16 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 15:16 IST
Global Response: The Wave of Social Media Bans for Minors

Australia has taken a groundbreaking step by instituting a ban on social media usage for children under 16, becoming the first nation to enforce such strict regulations. This move, effective from December 2025, targets major tech platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram in response to increasing concerns about the impact of social media on minors' health and safety.

This trend is gaining momentum globally, with countries like Austria, Brazil, and the UK moving to enact or contemplate similar restrictions. In Austria, draft legislation proposes banning social media for children up to 14 years old. Meanwhile, Brazil's new regulations link minors' accounts to legal guardians and prohibit addictive features.

In the UK, the government is testing measures like social media curfews and app time limits to assess their effectiveness on teenagers' sleeping patterns and family dynamics. Other nations like China, France, and Germany are also formulating strategies to manage minors' social media exposure, reflecting a global effort to safeguard youth in the digital age.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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