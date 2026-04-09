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GAC Motor Sets Sights on Mexico with Flexible Assembly Plant by 2026

Chinese carmaker Guangzhou Automobile Group is set to open its first assembly plant in Mexico by late 2026, the second Chinese automaker to do so. The plant will feature flexible assembly for various vehicle technologies, including electric models, as GAC eyes expansion in Latin America.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 04:33 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 04:33 IST
GAC Motor Sets Sights on Mexico with Flexible Assembly Plant by 2026
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Chinese car manufacturer Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC) is preparing to expand its operations into Mexico by setting up an assembly plant scheduled to begin in late 2026. This move will make GAC the second Chinese automaker to establish a production line in the country.

The newly planned Mexican facility will employ a flexible assembly model, accommodating various automotive technologies such as internal combustion, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles. While the specific location and investment details remain undisclosed, the plant is expected to produce a range of vehicles, including sedans, SUVs, pickups, and crossovers.

Models planned for assembly in Mexico include the EMZOOM, AION UT, and the soon-to-be-released GS7. GAC's endeavors in Mexico are part of a broader strategy to extend production and business interests across Latin America. The carmaker also recently announced future production plans in Brazil by 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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