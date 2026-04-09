OpenAI Hits Pause on UK Data Centre Amid Regulatory Concerns
OpenAI has halted its data centre development in the UK due to regulatory challenges and energy expenses. The decision impacts the UK's ambitions to be a global AI hub. Despite the pause, OpenAI remains interested in the project and will proceed when conditions permit sustained investment.
OpenAI has decided to put a hold on its UK data centre project, citing an unfavorable regulatory environment and escalating energy costs. This move hinders the UK government's effort to become a prominent leader in the global AI scene.
The Microsoft-supported AI company emphasized that it will only move forward with the project once favorable conditions for long-term investment are established. The Stargate UK project, launched with Nvidia and Nscale, aimed to boost Britain's AI capabilities.
With global investment in AI infrastructure continuing, OpenAI assured that collaboration with British authorities is still ongoing to enhance AI compute capacity in the UK, aligning with the government's AI leadership ambitions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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