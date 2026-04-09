OpenAI Hits Pause on UK Data Centre Amid Regulatory Concerns

OpenAI has decided to put a hold on its UK data centre project, citing an unfavorable regulatory environment and escalating energy costs. This move hinders the UK government's effort to become a prominent leader in the global AI scene.

The Microsoft-supported AI company emphasized that it will only move forward with the project once favorable conditions for long-term investment are established. The Stargate UK project, launched with Nvidia and Nscale, aimed to boost Britain's AI capabilities.

With global investment in AI infrastructure continuing, OpenAI assured that collaboration with British authorities is still ongoing to enhance AI compute capacity in the UK, aligning with the government's AI leadership ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)