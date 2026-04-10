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FCC Considers Major Ban on Chinese Telecom Giants

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission is contemplating a ban on three prominent Chinese telecom companies from running data centers and connecting with U.S. carriers. This move is part of a tentative decision by the FCC to restrict telecommunications with companies on a 'Covered List' due to national security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-04-2026 02:26 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 02:26 IST
FCC Considers Major Ban on Chinese Telecom Giants
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  • United States

The United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has announced the possibility of barring three significant Chinese telecommunications companies from operating data centers within the U.S. The FCC is also considering banning other carriers from establishing connections with these companies domestically.

This decision comes as the FCC reveals its preliminary conclusion that American and other telecommunications carriers in the U.S. should not interconnect with companies deemed part of the 'Covered List.' The list includes China Mobile, China Telecom, and China Unicom, which the FCC claims pose national security risks.

The FCC's actions highlight ongoing concerns over national security and the integrity of telecommunications networks in the face of potential foreign threats, especially from entities linked to countries considered adversarial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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