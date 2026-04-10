Tensions Escalate: Hezbollah Targets Israel
A missile launched by Hezbollah towards Israel has heightened tensions, triggering air raid sirens in several regions, including Tel Aviv. Hezbollah claims the target was Israeli military infrastructure in Haifa late on Thursday.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 04:10 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 04:10 IST
Tensions between Israel and Hezbollah have escalated as the latter launched a missile, prompting air raid sirens across parts of Israel, including Tel Aviv, as reported by Israel's military on Friday.
This development marks a significant escalation in the region's volatility, as Hezbollah claims the missile targeted Israeli military infrastructure within the northern city of Haifa late on Thursday night.
The incident has raised fears of further conflict, with diplomatic and military responses being closely watched by global observers.