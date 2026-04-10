Tensions Escalate: Hezbollah Targets Israel

Tensions between Israel and Hezbollah have escalated as the latter launched a missile, prompting air raid sirens across parts of Israel, including Tel Aviv, as reported by Israel's military on Friday.

This development marks a significant escalation in the region's volatility, as Hezbollah claims the missile targeted Israeli military infrastructure within the northern city of Haifa late on Thursday night.

The incident has raised fears of further conflict, with diplomatic and military responses being closely watched by global observers.