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Future Warfare: Embracing Multi-Domain Operations

Senior officers from the Indian Air Force emphasized the necessity of multi-domain operations (MDO) for modern warfare during the 'Ran Samvad-2026' seminar. They highlighted the expanded battlespace and the need for seamless integration across domains such as cyber, space, and cognitive, leveraging advanced technologies for national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-04-2026 11:56 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 11:56 IST
Future Warfare: Embracing Multi-Domain Operations
  • Country:
  • India

In a rapidly evolving landscape of modern warfare, senior officers from the Indian Air Force have underscored the critical need to adopt multi-domain operations (MDO). The call to action was made at the 'Ran Samvad-2026' seminar, which concluded in Bengaluru on Friday.

Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, Vice Chief of Air Staff, stated that the seminar's theme directly addresses current strategic environments, emphasizing the necessity for collaboration across military services. Kapoor expressed confidence in the seminar's outcomes, asserting that its insights will enhance the armed forces' operational effectiveness.

Echoing the sentiment, Air Marshal Tejinder Singh described MDO as a transformative military shift driven by technological progress. He highlighted the importance of leveraging advancements in non-traditional domains to achieve swift, integrated military responses. MDO's defining features of speed, tempo, and synergy will rely on advanced technologies and inter-service cooperation to maintain information superiority.

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