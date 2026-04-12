Tisza Party Predicts Victory Against Orban
Peter Magyar, the Hungarian opposition leader, anticipates a positive outcome in Sunday's election. Recent surveys indicate that Magyar's Tisza party, adopting a center-right stance, is likely to defeat the current Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, marking a significant political shift.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 12-04-2026 23:19 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 23:19 IST
- Country:
- Hungary
Peter Magyar, the leader of Hungary's opposition, has expressed optimism regarding the results of the upcoming Sunday election.
Two recent surveys suggest his center-right Tisza party is on track to defeat incumbent Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
This political shift could significantly alter Hungary's political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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