Celebratory Firing Mishap at Delhi Wedding Leaves Woman Injured

A wedding celebration in Delhi's Dayalpur area turned alarming when a woman was injured by a bullet from alleged celebratory firing, police reported on Sunday.

The incident occurred on April 11, during a marriage function when an unidentified individual purportedly shot into the air. The woman, watching from her balcony, was struck.

She was promptly taken to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital by her husband. Police have registered a case and are scrutinizing CCTV footage while questioning attendees to identify the suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)