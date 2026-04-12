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Celebratory Firing Mishap at Delhi Wedding Leaves Woman Injured

A woman in Delhi was injured by a bullet during a wedding celebration due to unauthorized celebratory firing. The incident took place in Dayalpur and is under police investigation. The woman is receiving treatment at GTB Hospital while police work to identify the person responsible for the firing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 23:18 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 23:18 IST
Celebratory Firing Mishap at Delhi Wedding Leaves Woman Injured
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A wedding celebration in Delhi's Dayalpur area turned alarming when a woman was injured by a bullet from alleged celebratory firing, police reported on Sunday.

The incident occurred on April 11, during a marriage function when an unidentified individual purportedly shot into the air. The woman, watching from her balcony, was struck.

She was promptly taken to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital by her husband. Police have registered a case and are scrutinizing CCTV footage while questioning attendees to identify the suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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