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Tesla's Self-Driving Software Gets Green Light in Europe

Dutch regulators have approved Tesla's Full Self-Driving software for use on highways and city streets with human supervision, marking a European first for the company. This approval is pivotal for Tesla's growth strategy, which heavily relies on its self-driving software to generate major revenue streams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 06:28 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 06:28 IST
Tesla's Self-Driving Software Gets Green Light in Europe
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In a watershed moment for Tesla, Dutch regulators have approved the electric car company's Full Self-Driving (FSD) software for use on highways and city streets in the Netherlands. This nod is a first in Europe and paves the way for broader adoption of the technology across the continent, contingent on further approvals.

The approval is a key plank in Tesla's growth blueprint. With a valuation building towards $1 trillion, much of this hinges on the success of its AI-driven self-driving software becoming a significant revenue driver. The Dutch vehicle authority, RDW, carried out over 18 months of rigorous tests to sanction the use of this technology.

Tesla is keen to replicate this success throughout Europe, amidst a backdrop of slowed vehicle sales tied to a dated electric vehicle lineup and contentious statements from CEO Elon Musk. Moreover, Tesla's technological advancement comes as it faces legal and investigatory scrutiny in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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