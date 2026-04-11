Left Menu

NITK Unveils NOMAD: AI Platform Revolutionizing Disaster Management

The National Institute of Technology Karnataka has launched NOMAD, an AI platform designed for reliable computing in disaster-prone areas without conventional cloud infrastructure. Through diverse power sources and network options, NOMAD aids in real-time decision-making during emergencies and will be integrated into NITK's academic and research programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-04-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 18:46 IST
NITK Unveils NOMAD: AI Platform Revolutionizing Disaster Management
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK) recently announced the launch of NOMAD, an innovative artificial intelligence platform designed to operate independently of standard cloud infrastructure. This initiative aims to provide reliable computing capabilities in remote and disaster-prone regions.

NOMAD, situated at the institute's SEARCH research facility, utilizes various power sources like grid supply, solar, and diesel, ensuring continuous operation. Its robust integration of multiple networking options supports real-time decision-making during crises, as it can process data on-site without the need for conventional connectivity.

Conceived by Dr. Pruthviraj U and supported by alumnus Padmanand Warrier, NOMAD is notable for its focus on edge AI applications in water systems and disaster intelligence. The platform exemplifies decentralization and resilience in AI systems, preparing NITK to lead in future AI advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Election Commission's Massive Voter Roll Overhaul: Impact and Insights

Election Commission's Massive Voter Roll Overhaul: Impact and Insights

 India
2
Bratya Basu's Assets Surge: West Bengal Minister's Wealth Sees Major Rise

Bratya Basu's Assets Surge: West Bengal Minister's Wealth Sees Major Rise

 India
3
IIM Mumbai's Groundbreaking Foray into Digital Science

IIM Mumbai's Groundbreaking Foray into Digital Science

 India
4
Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of Electoral Manipulations Amidst Bhabanipur Contest

Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of Electoral Manipulations Amidst Bhabanipur Con...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026