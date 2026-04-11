NITK Unveils NOMAD: AI Platform Revolutionizing Disaster Management

The National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK) recently announced the launch of NOMAD, an innovative artificial intelligence platform designed to operate independently of standard cloud infrastructure. This initiative aims to provide reliable computing capabilities in remote and disaster-prone regions.

NOMAD, situated at the institute's SEARCH research facility, utilizes various power sources like grid supply, solar, and diesel, ensuring continuous operation. Its robust integration of multiple networking options supports real-time decision-making during crises, as it can process data on-site without the need for conventional connectivity.

Conceived by Dr. Pruthviraj U and supported by alumnus Padmanand Warrier, NOMAD is notable for its focus on edge AI applications in water systems and disaster intelligence. The platform exemplifies decentralization and resilience in AI systems, preparing NITK to lead in future AI advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)