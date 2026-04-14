Just Dial's Profit Dips Amid Changing Digital Landscape

Just Dial Ltd, under the helm of Reliance Retail Ventures, saw a sharp 36.54% decrease in net profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, according to regulatory filings made this Monday. The company recorded a net profit of Rs 100 crore, dipping from Rs 157.6 crore a year earlier. Despite revenue from operations rising by 6.23% to Rs 307.24 crore, the company faced notable setbacks as total income fell by 10.55% to Rs 355.86 crore.

Traffic dynamics shifted significantly as well; website visitor numbers declined by 4.7% year-on-year, with mobile platforms accounting for the lion's share of interactions. Meanwhile, the active listings reflected a healthy growth, increasing by 12.1% year-on-year. Just Dial also noted a substantial 55.2% drop in other income, attributing it to higher bond yields which affected mark-to-market gains on treasury investments.

Throughout FY26, Just Dial's focus was on enhancing digital presence through AI-driven innovations. Chief Growth Officer Shwetank Dixit highlighted the progress made in developing AI tools for business growth and efficiency. Looking ahead, the company intends to broaden these capabilities, strengthening interactions with customers and merchants in FY27.

(With inputs from agencies.)