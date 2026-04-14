Left Menu

Just Dial's Profit Dips Amid Changing Digital Landscape

Just Dial Ltd, a company under Reliance Retail Ventures, reported a 36.54% decline in net profit in Q4 FY26. Despite revenue increases, traffic and income faced declines. Innovations in AI aimed at enhancing digital presence marked significant strategic moves, with future expansion plans for improved customer interaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 15:30 IST
Just Dial's Profit Dips Amid Changing Digital Landscape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Just Dial Ltd, under the helm of Reliance Retail Ventures, saw a sharp 36.54% decrease in net profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, according to regulatory filings made this Monday. The company recorded a net profit of Rs 100 crore, dipping from Rs 157.6 crore a year earlier. Despite revenue from operations rising by 6.23% to Rs 307.24 crore, the company faced notable setbacks as total income fell by 10.55% to Rs 355.86 crore.

Traffic dynamics shifted significantly as well; website visitor numbers declined by 4.7% year-on-year, with mobile platforms accounting for the lion's share of interactions. Meanwhile, the active listings reflected a healthy growth, increasing by 12.1% year-on-year. Just Dial also noted a substantial 55.2% drop in other income, attributing it to higher bond yields which affected mark-to-market gains on treasury investments.

Throughout FY26, Just Dial's focus was on enhancing digital presence through AI-driven innovations. Chief Growth Officer Shwetank Dixit highlighted the progress made in developing AI tools for business growth and efficiency. Looking ahead, the company intends to broaden these capabilities, strengthening interactions with customers and merchants in FY27.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Hear Assam's Plea Against Congress Leader's Bail

Supreme Court to Hear Assam's Plea Against Congress Leader's Bail

 India
2
Cricket Controversy: Blessing Muzarabani Banned from PSL

Cricket Controversy: Blessing Muzarabani Banned from PSL

 Global
3
Breaking the Chains: Battling Drug Menace in Jammu & Kashmir

Breaking the Chains: Battling Drug Menace in Jammu & Kashmir

 India
4
Wells Fargo Shines with Strong Q1 Profit Boost

Wells Fargo Shines with Strong Q1 Profit Boost

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Shows Debt Risks Vary Widely Across Low-Income Economies Today

Slovakia Faces Fiscal Strain as Rising Spending Demands Smarter Reforms

Cross-Border Payments Face Delays Due to Capital Controls, IMF Finds

How France Is Reinventing Public Sector HR to Meet Future Workforce Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026