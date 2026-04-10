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AI Innovations Ignite Future at Telco Next 2026

CGI hosted Telco Next 2026, focusing on AI in telecom and media. Industry experts discussed transforming Global Capability Centers into innovation hubs and deploying AI at scale. Two new AI solutions, CGI DevAccel and CGI SmartNetra, were introduced to advance software delivery and autonomous network operations, marking significant steps in AI-driven transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-04-2026 14:56 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 14:56 IST
AI Innovations Ignite Future at Telco Next 2026
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CGI, a leading IT and business consulting firm, successfully hosted the second edition of its Telco Next 2026 conference. The event gathered industry leaders to discuss the integration of AI in telecom and media sectors, showcasing new solutions that aim to transform the industry landscape.

Key discussions at the conference highlighted the importance of evolving Global Capability Centers into innovation hubs and the need to scale AI deployments beyond pilot phases. The focus was on leveraging AI to drive growth and innovation in telecom and media enterprises.

CGI unveiled two pioneering AI solutions, CGI DevAccel and CGI SmartNetra, designed to modernize software delivery and enhance network operations autonomously. This marks a pivotal step in realizing AI-driven transformations within the industry, as CGI continues to facilitate broader digital transformations globally.

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