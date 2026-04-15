AI Tools Revolutionize Health Advice for Americans

As artificial intelligence becomes more embedded in everyday life, many Americans are now relying on AI tools such as ChatGPT for health-related inquiries. Tiffany Davis is one of many who has found it helpful for quick evaluations.

A recent Gallup poll highlights a trend: about one-quarter of US adults reported using AI for health advice within the past month. While the technology provides immediate answers, it has not replaced the necessity for professional medical care.

Amid rising healthcare costs and accessibility issues, some users, particularly younger and lower-income individuals, are turning to AI as an alternative. Concerns about trust and privacy persist, with notable apprehension about personal information security. Despite these concerns, AI's role in healthcare appears to be expanding.

(With inputs from agencies.)