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PayU Unveils AI-Powered Voice Assistant for Merchant Onboarding

PayU launched an AI-powered voice assistant to simplify and speed up merchant onboarding. This new tool aims to reduce friction in the process by engaging merchants through conversational interactions in English and Hindi. It also captures vital business details, aiding faster verification and reducing onboarding drop-offs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-04-2026 12:59 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 12:59 IST
PayU Unveils AI-Powered Voice Assistant for Merchant Onboarding
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PayU, a leading fintech platform, has introduced an AI-powered Voice Call Assistant to streamline merchant onboarding. This initiative is part of their strategy to become an AI-native organization, enhancing efficiency and reducing delays in merchant engagement.

The assistant, designed for natural interaction in English and Hindi, guides merchants through the onboarding process, collecting crucial business information to expedite KYC verification and improve lead qualification. This leads to fewer onboarding drop-offs and timely support through seamless handover to account managers.

As the company aims to make Voice AI an integral part of business operations, they plan to extend its deployment to various merchant touchpoints such as KYC recovery, activation, and cross-selling opportunities, while expanding language support to serve a wider demographic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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