Anthropic's AI Revolution: Mythos Meets the White House

In a significant development, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei visited the White House for discussions with the administration amidst a disagreement with the Pentagon. This visit, witnessed by Reuters, highlights the importance of Anthropic in the evolving technology landscape.

The focus of the discussions revolves around Anthropic's new artificial intelligence model, Mythos, which has been recognized for its advanced cybersecurity capabilities. Launched on April 7, Mythos is at the core of 'Project Glasswing,' an initiative allowing select entities to employ the unreleased Claude Mythos Preview model for cybersecurity defense.

A White House spokesperson noted ongoing collaborations across government and industry to ensure AI technologies like Mythos contribute positively to national security. Before any new tech is adopted by the government, it undergoes thorough security evaluations.

(With inputs from agencies.)