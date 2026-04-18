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Anthropic's AI Revolution: Mythos Meets the White House

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei visited the White House to discuss the company's dispute with the Pentagon over the deployment of their AI model, Mythos. The U.S. administration acknowledges Mythos's advanced capabilities, particularly in cybersecurity defense, and is evaluating its potential government applications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 01:42 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 01:42 IST
Anthropic's AI Revolution: Mythos Meets the White House
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In a significant development, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei visited the White House for discussions with the administration amidst a disagreement with the Pentagon. This visit, witnessed by Reuters, highlights the importance of Anthropic in the evolving technology landscape.

The focus of the discussions revolves around Anthropic's new artificial intelligence model, Mythos, which has been recognized for its advanced cybersecurity capabilities. Launched on April 7, Mythos is at the core of 'Project Glasswing,' an initiative allowing select entities to employ the unreleased Claude Mythos Preview model for cybersecurity defense.

A White House spokesperson noted ongoing collaborations across government and industry to ensure AI technologies like Mythos contribute positively to national security. Before any new tech is adopted by the government, it undergoes thorough security evaluations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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