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Amazon and NASA: The New Space Race

Amazon announces a $11.6 billion deal to acquire Globalstar, expanding its satellite network but struggling against rocket launch shortages. NASA's Artemis mission celebrates a successful lunar flyby, paving the way for SpaceX and Blue Origin to conduct rigorous lunar lander tests for future missions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 02:31 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 02:31 IST
Amazon and NASA: The New Space Race
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Amazon is making waves in the space industry with its $11.6 billion deal to acquire Globalstar. The purchase is aimed at expanding its satellite network, yet it faces challenges due to a scarcity of rocket launches, with only 243 out of the planned 3,236 satellites deployed.

Meanwhile, Amazon is making aggressive strides to compete with SpaceX's Starlink in the satellite internet sector, as these space-based networks gain popularity due to advancements in technology and increasing demand in remote areas.

In related news, NASA's Artemis mission succeeded in a lunar flyby, turning focus on testing lunar landers from SpaceX and Blue Origin for upcoming crewed missions, marking a pivotal moment in the journey back to the moon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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