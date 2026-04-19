Unmanned Innovations: IAF Boosts High-Altitude Operations
The government initiates procurement of a compact Micro UAV system for the IAF's elite Special Forces, designed for high-altitude surveillance and operational support. The new Indian-made UAVs will enhance endurance, range, and functionality, supporting indigenous defence manufacturing in line with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.
- Country:
- India
The government is set to bolster the Indian Air Force's elite Special Forces with a new compact unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) system, capable of operating at altitudes up to 16,400 feet. Designed for high-altitude surveillance and operational support, the UAV will function in extreme climatic conditions.
The Defence Ministry has issued a request for information (RFI) to procure the 'Micro UAV' system, emphasizing its advanced range, endurance, and day-night operational capabilities. The system is a lightweight, man-portable platform, marking an upgrade to the current technology used by the IAF's Garud Special Forces, and aligns with India's initiative to promote indigenous defence production.
Officials highlighted features like autonomous vertical take-off and landing capabilities, secure communication, and multi-operational modes. The move will enhance the IAF's operational capabilities, support indigenous manufacturing, and reinforce India's self-reliance in defence technology. This aligns with the government's broader Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Indian-made
- indigenous
- defence
- RFI
- Atmanirbhar Bharat
- technology
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