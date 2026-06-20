Reuters Science News Summary

Private equity fund EQT has acquired Berlin-based space company Exolaunch, marking a significant investment in the space industry and its growing global operations.

Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 18:26 IST
Reuters Science News Summary
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

EQT ​buys Berlin-based SpaceX satellite launch ​partner Exolaunch

Private equity fund EQT is ‌acquiring Berlin-based ​space company Exolaunch, which helps satellite companies launch into orbit by partnering with rocket operators such as Elon Musk's SpaceX. The deal, ‌announced by the companies Thursday, highlights strong investor interest in the space industry and marks the Stockholm-listed fund's first private equity investment in the field. It is looking to grow the ‌company's operations around the world and invest in developing new satellite launch and deployment technologies.

Space ‌startups seek insurance for orbital AI data centers

Space companies have spoken with insurers about coverage for orbital AI data centers, a sign of early progress for an experimental industry backed by Elon Musk's SpaceX ⁠and ​Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin. The concept ⁠of data center satellites — designed to bypass Earth’s power constraints — has drawn growing attention since Musk described them ⁠as the future of artificial intelligence development ahead of SpaceX's record-breaking public listing this month. Securing insurance ​is critical for companies trying to move orbital data centers from concept to reality. ⁠Without coverage for the costly hardware and risks involved, attracting the debt financing needed to scale such ventures would ⁠be ​difficult.

Deep-sea denizens go years without food with clever biological fix

A pill bug dwelling under a garden pot curls its body into a tiny armored ball as self-defense. ⁠Far below the ocean surface, some of its much larger relatives face a harder problem: ⁠how to stay alive ⁠when the next meal may not come for years. Those creatures are called deep-sea isopods, a group of crustaceans with flattened and segmented ‌bodies that, ‌as new research reveals, have resolved the dilemma ​with a multifaceted biological fix.

TRENDING

1
Bolivia signs deal with labor union after 50 days of anti-government protests

Bolivia signs deal with labor union after 50 days of anti-government protest...

Bolivia
2
Soccer-How many points are needed to advance to the World Cup knockouts?

Soccer-How many points are needed to advance to the World Cup knockouts?

Canada
3
Australia confirms first case of H5 bird flu

Australia confirms first case of H5 bird flu

Australia
4
Woman killed, 1,700 evacuated in beach hotel fire in Dominican Republic

Woman killed, 1,700 evacuated in beach hotel fire in Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Sustainability Trap: Why Cities Can’t Escape Bad Urban Growth

The Digital Agriculture Boom Has an Infrastructure Problem: What China’s Digital Villages Reveal

AI’s Big Promise for Agriculture Is Stuck on Trust, Cost and Control: Here's why

Why Nigeria’s Floating Naira Could Be the Country’s Most Consequential Reform Yet

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026