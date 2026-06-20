Cricket-England lose early wickets after NZ set target of 463 in 2nd test

England's chase of 463 against New Zealand hit a roadblock as they lost two quick wickets on day four of the second test at The Oval.

Reuters | England Lost Two Quick Wickets In Their Chase Of A Huge Target Set For Them By New Zealand | Updated: 20-06-2026 20:19 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 20:19 IST
Cricket-England lose early wickets after NZ set target of 463 in 2nd test
Ben Stokes
  • Country:
  • England

England lost ‌two quick ​wickets in their chase of a huge 463 target set ‌for them by New Zealand, who were all out for 362 in the second innings on day ‌four of the second test at The Oval ‌as they seek to level the series.

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