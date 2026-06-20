Cricket-England lose early wickets after NZ set target of 463 in 2nd test
England's chase of 463 against New Zealand hit a roadblock as they lost two quick wickets on day four of the second test at The Oval.
- Country:
- England
England lost two quick wickets in their chase of a huge 463 target set for them by New Zealand, who were all out for 362 in the second innings on day four of the second test at The Oval as they seek to level the series.
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