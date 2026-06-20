Cricket-England's Root becomes second player to reach 14,000 test runs

England’s Joe Root became ​only the second ​player in cricket's ‌longest format ​to surpass 14,000 runs on Saturday, the fourth day of the ‌second Test against New Zealand at The Oval.

The stand-in captain, filling in for Ben Stokes, brought up the ‌landmark in his 302nd innings. Indian great Sachin Tendulkar ‌is the only other player to pass 14,000 runs, eventually notching up a staggering 15,921 in his career. Tendulkar reached ⁠the ​14,000 mark ⁠slightly faster than Root, doing so in 279 innings. Root, 36, ⁠has been a cornerstone of England’s test batting lineup ​since debuting against India in 2012. Widely regarded as ⁠one of the modern greats, he averages 50.77 in the ⁠format ​and has amassed 41 centuries and 66 half-centuries over the course of his career. Meanwhile, England, ⁠who lead the three-match series 1-0, are chasing a target ⁠of ⁠463, which would be a record run chase if they manage it.