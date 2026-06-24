Anthropic’s Mythos model found vulnerabilities in classified US government systems, AP reports

Anthropic's Mythos model identified vulnerabilities in highly sensitive US government computer systems during a testing exercise, conducted in collaboration with Washington's intelligence agencies.

Reuters | Anthropics Mythos Model Had Identified Vulnerabilities In Highly Sensitive And Secure Us Government Computer Systems During A Testing Exercise | Updated: 24-06-2026 06:22 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 06:22 IST
Anthropic’s Mythos model found vulnerabilities in classified US government systems, AP reports
Anthropic
  • Country:
  • United States

Anthropic’s ​Mythos ​model had ‌identified vulnerabilities in ​highly sensitive and ‌secure U.S. government computer systems during a testing exercise, the ‌Associated Press reported on Tuesday, ‌citing an official.

Anthropic had teamed up with Washington's ⁠intelligence agencies ​to ⁠conduct tests using Mythos, the ⁠report said, adding that it had ​identified certain vulnerabilities within ⁠hours, but that does not ⁠mean ​the model was able to exploit ⁠them within that time.

Reuters could not ⁠immediately ⁠verify the report.

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