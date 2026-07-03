Dutch Military and Intelic Forge Groundbreaking Drone Software Partnership

The Dutch military is collaborating with Intelic, a Dutch defence technology company, to develop a unified drone software platform. The partnership aims to enable unmanned systems from diverse manufacturers to operate together effectively. This initiative reflects lessons learned from Ukraine, emphasizing the need for interoperable technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Dutch Military Will Invest Tens Of Millions Of Euros In A Threeyear Partnership With Dutch Defence Technology Company Intelic To Develop Drone Software | Updated: 03-07-2026 09:30 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 09:30 IST
Dutch Military and Intelic Forge Groundbreaking Drone Software Partnership

The Dutch military is set to invest millions in a strategic three-year collaboration with the Dutch defence technology firm Intelic. The partnership aims to innovate drone software that can unify unmanned systems across different manufacturers, enhancing operational efficiency, according to a joint statement released on Friday.

Junior Defence Minister Derk Boswijk emphasized the significance of this advancement, highlighting lessons from Ukraine. "Ukraine teaches us that not only the hardware but also the software is of great importance," Boswijk noted, insisting that seamless integration of varied drone systems simplifies combat operations.

Intelic plans to utilize its NEXUS command-and-control software, already field-tested in Ukraine's conflict zones, to spearhead this project. With over 700 drone manufacturers in Europe and growing, Intelic CEO Maurits Korthals Altes expressed the urgency for defence organizations to prioritize software interoperability over mere technology access.

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